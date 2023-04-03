DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — When construction on a Durham development started miles down the road, Heather Holder said the rumblings from dynamite explosions caused her water well to implode.

The horse farm owner went almost six weeks without water.

“We had 30 horses at the time, and of course no water in the house,” Holder said.

She’s worried it could happen again as a developer intends to build more than 60 homes about a half-mile away on Sherron Road.

When her well caved in, Holder says she lost customers at her horse-riding business.

“They want to wash their horse,” she said. “They’re upset that we don’t have water.”

A Raleigh-based developer has requested land annexation and zoning map changes to accommodate the project.

Those who live nearby are questioning the feasibility of more development.

“Where is everybody going to work?” Holder asked. “Where are the kids going to go to school? The roads, of course, all of it is a huge concern.”

If the city council approves the proposal, 901 and 903 Sherron Road would be annexed by the City of Durham.

“The infrastructure cannot keep up with this,” nearby resident Pam Andrews said. “We have not had the fire station that’s been promised to us on Kemp Road. Nowhere in the plans is that being shown at this point.”

The Durham Planning Commission voted against the proposal back in December, citing a lack of information. It’s unclear if blasting will occur.

“We don’t feel like the county residents, in particular, are being heard,” Andrews said.

CBS 17 reached out to the city council and Strong Rock Engineering for comment, but did not hear back.

The council is set to vote on the proposal Monday night.