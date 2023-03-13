DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Housing development is at an all-time high around Durham. But some of those who live in the rural part of the county, like Thomas Freeman, say that development is negatively impacting local waterways.

“The sediment has basically blanketed everything, and everything’s covered in a blanket of silt,” Freeman said.

A nonprofit called Sound Rivers found that Lick Creek’s water quality is in violation of state standards. The group says that due to construction, soil is running off into the water.

“It coats everything in the creek with this layer of death if you will,” Freeman said.

Now, Freeman’s advocacy group, Preserve Rural Durham, and Sound Rivers are requesting a pause on new development or annexations around the watershed.

“The terrestrial wildlife subjected to have to drink this water, it’s not a good situation,” Freeman said.

Lick Creek in Durham runs directly into Falls Lake, which is the primary source of water for those who live in Raleigh.

A presentation from Sound Rivers received pushback from some members of the Durham City Council this past Thursday.

“This is a highly unorthodox, and I think borderline inappropriate, presentation before this council,” said council member Mark-Anthony Middleton.

Still, Freeman and his neighbors hope something can be done to improve the creek’s water quality.

“The outcome that we want is a resource that’s not being degraded by what’s going on around it,” he said.

Sound Rivers is also asking the city to update regulations. There are proposed ordinances that seek to protect the water.

However, city and county officials have yet to vote on the issue.

“We are by far more regulated than anywhere else and we’re doing more,” council member Leonardo Williams said. He added it’s unrealistic to put a pause on certain development plans.

According to Neuse Riverkeeper Samantha Krop, the soils are “incredibly erosive” with “very fine particles.” She said she believes keeping trees and green spaces around the waterways can help mitigate the damage.

Krop says the sediment can reduce oxygen and block sunlight in the waterways, which is a problem for aquatic life. She claims developers aren’t following existing rules.

Watch the full presentation given to the city council here.