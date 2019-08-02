Durham residents shocked by high water bills after months of estimates

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One Durham woman says her water bill is more than $800 after an adjustment by the city and she’s not alone.

CBS 17’s Kelly Kennedy brought these concerns straight to the city’s water management director and the first thing he did was apologize for the inconvenience the billing has caused. He says while the bills are correct, customers should have been notified.

This month when Mary Lyons got out her checkbook to write her bills, something caught her eye.

“I pulled the water bill out,” said Lyons. “Thought it said 90 something dollars at first, took a second look and realized it was over $900 and there was an adjustment for $843 on it, with no explanation, no letter, no information about what that was.”



Lyons thought it was a mistake, it wasn’t. The bill is correct. She says the water company told her that for the past 20 months her bill has been estimated.

No one from the water company actually read the meter.

Donald Greely is the Director of the Department of Water Management for Durham. He says the city has an automated meter reading, but for some reason that wasn’t working for every house.

“We’ve dealt with over 800 accounts and there hasn’t been any issues because we’ve been getting the proper notification to them in advance,” said Greely.

He says they identified the problem late last year, but admits the customers should’ve been notified prior to receiving their bills. He says hundreds of customers are affected.

“Yes, that was an error on our part,” Greely said.

Greely says they are putting measures into place to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

“We’re still working on it, but a lot of it is just making sure our staff is totally aware, making sure they’re taking the proper forms for notifications, following all the procedures that are laid out,” explained Greely. “We have a relatively young staff so making sure that they’re all aware.”

In the meantime, for people like Mary Lyons, the clock is ticking to get their new bills paid off.

“My concern is that particularly a citizen who’s an economically fragile situation to receive a bill like this out of the blue could be the difference between paying your mortgage or paying you rent and the city’s mistake for a service that you expect to be billed properly should not be the kind of thing that’s hitting you out of the blue like that,” said Lyons.

The water company will be working with customers to come up with payment plans. Greely says if the company was estimating a bill for 20 months, they will give a customer 20 months to pay it back.