Durham residents want answers after two young children injured in shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — People living in Durham’s Franklin Village neighborhood want answers after two young children were injured in an overnight shooting Monday.

Officers received a call for a shooting at a home on McNeil Lane at 12:28 a.m., according to police.

Upon arrival, officers found an 8-year-old girl suffering from gunshot wound to the back. An 11-year-old boy in the home suffered an injury to his arm, police said.

Police originally thought the boy had been shot but his arm had been cut by debris.

Police said it appears several shots were fired into the house. Officers said they believe at least one parent was at home at the time of the shooting.

One woman, who did not want to be identified, recalls what she heard while with her grandchildren next door.

“It was so many shots going on, you just didn’t know what to do,” she said. “I heard something [that] sounded like it was hammering. When I came to my senses, I realized it was gun shots.”

According to a search warrant, family members told officers the children were inside the home at the time of the shooting, and officers found three dozen shell casings nearby.

The warrant also states witnesses saw two men getting out of a light-colored SUV nearby and firing towards the apartment.

Sheryl Smith has called Franklin Village home for 11 years. But now, she said she’s leaving the neighborhood.

Smith told CBS 17, for her, gun violence is personal.

“I lost a child against gun violence. I don’t want to have that to happen to nobody else,” Smith said. “I have grandbabies and a little girl I’m adopting now. I don’t want to raise my babies around this shooting. These children should be able to come out and enjoy life.”

She hopes to not hear anything like this again, as she continues to stand up against the violence.

“I won’t recommend nobody move in Durham or in this community right now until things change,” Smith said. “We need to protect your children, or you’re going to be like me. Your child will be six foot under.

Durham Police said the injuries for both children are considered non-life threatening.

Police said they currently have no suspects, but they do believe a white SUV was involved.

DPD officials also told CBS 17 investigators are working on determining the motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Brigante at (919) 560-4281, ext. 29118 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

