Durham residents want peace as police adjust to combat surge in gun violence

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Sirens and police lights have become a familiar scene in Durham. Police are investigating at least eight shootings in the past week alone. Three people have died.

Denise Lopez said her husband almost became a crime victim in the past. She fears things are getting worse.

“He was just in the parking lot and they were trying to rob him, and they actually shot at him. We just don’t go out — not even to the backyard, sometimes. We just stay at home. It’s very scary, especially if you have a child,” said Denise Lopez.

Shaunecey Johnson also told her children and grandchildren to stay indoors and be aware of their surroundings.

“I wish people had more things that they could do with themselves other than taking lives. Just love one another and stop the violence,” Johnson said.

Police believe many of the recent crimes do involve gang activity.

“We have modified the schedules and duties of numerous units with the Department in an attempt to allow a more visible presence in our communities,” a statement from police said Thursday.

So far, arrests have been made in two of the cases. However, not many people are optimistic things will get better anytime soon.

“There’s too much gang activity. That’s going to be a long, hard fight to get it under control,” said Durham resident Jimmy Hicks.

Police ask anyone with information about these shootings to contact CrimeStoppers.

