Durham restaurants file lawsuit saying insurance company won’t honor business interruption policies

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A firm representing a group of restaurants in Durham and across North Carolina filed a lawsuit Monday to force their insurance company to honor coverage purchased to protect them from business interruptions, according to a news release from Paynter Law.

The four groups operate 17 restaurants. Of them, 16 had to close and the 17th had to drastically scale back its operations due to shelter-in-place orders at the local and statewide levels, the lawsuit said.

To recover business losses, the restaurants turned to business interruption insurance bought through The Cincinnati Insurance Company. The lawsuit said nothing in the policies excludes coverage for viruses or government-mandated shutdown orders.

“Nevertheless, Cincinnati has not paid and has no intention of paying,” the claims made by the restaurants, according to the release. “Cincinnati had already decided — even before Plaintiffs filed their claims — that all claims related to governmental orders limiting the use or access to Plaintiffs’ property are invalid.”

The restaurants listed in the lawsuit are: Vin Rouge, Parizade, Mateo Bar de Tapas, Rosewater, Mother & Son Trattoria, Saint James Seafood, Lucky’s Delicatessen, Bin 54, City Kitchen, Village Burger, Kalamaki, Nasher Cafe, Local 22, Kipos, Golden Fleece, Farm Table, and Gatehouse Tavern.

More headlines from CBS17.com: