DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A Durham intersection was closed Wednesday morning as crews worked to repair a water break.

This happened at West Trinity Avenue and North Duke Street. Firefighters said they responded to the water break just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

As of 5 a.m., repair crews were at the intersection and had started digging to begin the repair.

A crew member at the scene told CBS 17 that the cause of the break could be related to the cold temperatures.

Repair crews stated that they do not know how long the repairs will take.

