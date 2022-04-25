DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies are investigating an apparent road-rage incident over the weekend that led to two people being taken to a hospital.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that it is looking for more information about the early Sunday incident.

Deputies heard gunfire at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of U.S. Route 70 and Page Road, and found multiple vehicles pulled over on the U.S. 70 shoulder north of Leesville Road. They said one black or dark-colored sedan fled the scene when they arrived.

They believe it started when the driver of a pickup truck sideswiped a white Nissan Maxima in Wake County and tried to leave the area.

The vehicles crossed into Durham County, where someone fired multiple shots at the truck — piercing the driver’s side door, hitting the driver and causing him to pull over.

Deputies said two other passengers in the truck were assaulted, with one of them suffering injuries serious enough to be taken to a hospital along with the driver. The third passenger was treated on the scene by first responders.

Deputies said three people were questioned and one was determined to be wanted by federal authorities for a probation violation.

Deputies did not identify the people who were injured and say charges are pending.

Anyone with information may call the criminal investigation division of the sheriff’s office at 919-560-0880 or 919-560-0900, or Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.