Durham road shut down after water main breaks due to freezing temperatures

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham road will be shut down until afternoon after a water main busted early on Friday.

The water main at Hyde Park Avenue and Holloway Street burst Friday morning, sending water streaming down the street.

The water main at Hyde Park Avenue and Holloway Street burst Friday morning, sending water streaming down the street (Photo: Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

Officials at the scene told CBS 17 that this morning’s freezing temperatures are the cause of the water main break.

Hyde Park Avenue near the intersection with Holloway Street is currently closed and will remain closed for at least four hours and possibly as long as six hours while crews work to fix the break.

Crews have not had to shut off the water in the area so those who live and work in the area still have access to water.