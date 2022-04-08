DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A road in Durham will be closed for several hours Friday afternoon due to a crash that took down power lines, police said.

Durham police said at 12:40 p.m. that the crash happened along Guess Road. The crash, which brought down power lines, had the road closed between Carver Street and North Pointe Drive.

“The road is expected to remain closed for the next several hours,” Durham police said.

It wasn’t known how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone was injured.