DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A stretch of road that got legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski to and from games and practices in his 42-year coaching career at Duke will soon bear his name.

A resolution was adopted on Thursday officially designating a portion of N.C. 751 in Durham as “Coach K Highway.” The North Carolina Board of Transportation said the designation will cover a portion of N.C. 751, aka Cameron Boulevard, from Kerley Road to Duke University Road.

Within the resolution, the board acknowledged Mike Krzyzewski’s “motivating, powerful and transformative leadership” which led to a total 1,129 game wins and five national championship titles.

It is not known when official Coach K Highway signage will be put in the area, but the board’s resolution said they will be installed “at a suitable time.”

Coach K retired at the end of the 2021-22 season.