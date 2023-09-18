DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Sanitation workers in Durham will hold a rally Monday to continue their push for more money, nearly a week after returning to work from a six-day strike.

The rally is at 6:30 p.m. in front of city hall before Monday’s city council meeting.

It comes as workers are calling for a $5,000 bonus, along with other requests. Durham City Manager Wanda Page now says she will recommend to the council a $3,000 bonus for solid-waste workers and other city employees.

John Burwell, a sanitation worker, told CBS 17 that number is not enough and they’re sticking to the $5,000 target.

“We just ask to be treated fair and be compensated. We didn’t think five was a bad number,” Burwell said.

Page said they’re waiting on recommendations from a classification and compensation study before figuring out if more money could be available in the future.

Those findings will come out in January.