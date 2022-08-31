DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham says a sewer spill that occurred Tuesday is now contained.

On Tuesday evening at 7:18 p.m., water management staff responded to a manhole overflowing at 6312 Kinard Road, near Leesville Road.

The city says about 19,000 gallons of untreated wastewater flowed into Lick Creek. Crews were able to pump the untreated wastewater back into the sewer system. The blockage was cleared early Wednesday morning at 1:38 a.m.

The cause of the overflowing was a sewer plug that a contractor failed to remove from the sewer line after construction, according to a release.

There were no hazards to the property or environment and no one was injured.