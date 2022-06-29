DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Public Schools Board of Education has extended Superintendent Dr. Pascal Mubenga through 2026.

Dr. Mubenga was confirmed by a unanimous vote Wednesday evening, the board announced.

School Board chair Bettina Umstead praised Dr. Mubenga for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping lead to the extension.

“You have continued to lead our school district with a focus on educating our children,” Umstead said. “We look forward to continuing to work alongside you to fulfill our mission to ignite the limitless potential of our students and staff.”

Dr. Mubenga was sworn in as the superintendent in Nov. 2017. Since his arrival, and prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, DPS saw enrollment growth for the first time in four years in 2019, a release said.

Under his leadership, the district adopted the “Growing Together” proposal for elementary school program enhancements, application program changes and boundary adjustments to take effect in the 2024-25 school year.

“I want to thank our Board and community for their continued support,” Dr. Mubenga said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue to champion our educators, support our students and move Durham forward.”