Durham school building closing after ‘probable’ COVID-19 case involving worker

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools announced Tuesday it would close a high school school building after a “probable” COVID-19 case involving a worker at the school.

The school system said Hillside High School would be closed until Thursday after an employee at the school had a “probable positive case of COVID-19.”

The building closure will allow for contact tracing to take place, school officials said.

“The Durham County Department of Public Health and DPS are identifying individuals who may have come into close contact with the employee, and the health department will reach out to those individuals to provide guidance on whether they should self-isolate or undergo COVID-19 testing,” the news release said.

Already, visitors and staff at Durham public school facilities are screened when they enter buildings and are required to wear face coverings, officials said.

More headlines from CBS17.com: