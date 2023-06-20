DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — For years college has been that next step for many students graduating high school, but recent numbers show more and more are choosing options other than a four-year college.

“After I graduate, I’ve got a lot of jobs lined up. I’m doing HVAC and electrical,” said Terrence Chance.

He’s a student at the Southern School of Energy and Sustainability in Durham and just one student that’s headed straight for the real world.

CBS 17 spoke with him the day before his graduation.

“I don’t have any debt to work off so I can go straight to work and not have to worry about being in debt,” said Chance.

Going to college for four years is not on the list for as many high school graduates as it used to be.

Data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center shows post-secondary enrollment is well below pre-pandemic levels, down about a million students overall.

Christian Coltharp-Parr teaches for the skilled trades pathways program at Southern. Many of his students are forgoing four year degrees and choosing trades instead.

“I have about three-quarters of my students that are going straight into the workforce or vocational school,” said Coltharp-Parr.

So, why not college?

Graduating senior, Damien Bronson, says like Chance, cost is a big reason.

“The money and you’ll be in debt by the time your done and then sometimes you’re not even guaranteed the job that you study for,” said Bronson.

He also has plans to go straight into the workforce.

With the skilled pathways program, he’s already Occupational Safety Health Administration certified.

“If they don’t see themselves going to a four-year college, the trades is definitely a pathway for everyone,” said Bronson.

So, has the view on college changed?

Coltharp-Parr and his students say they think it has.

“There’s a lot of money in the trade, especially when you look around the Triangle area, we are blooming with building everywhere,” said Coltharp-Parr.

A new outlook on career pathways.

The Southern School of Energy and Sustainability allows students enrolled in the trades pathways program to get OSHA certified, meaning students are already ready for jobs or post-secondary education once they graduate.

You can find out more about the program here.