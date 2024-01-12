DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public School officials say that some employees were overpaid in salary from October to December 2023.

The district says it has notified employees that the changes in the “classified salary schedules approved in October 2023 were implemented erroneously.” According to district officials, this resulted in the overpayment for July to December 2023 that was processed in October, November and December payrolls.

“We are deeply sorry for this inconvenience and want our employees to know that this error was unintended and unprecedented,” said Dr. Pascal Mubenga, Superintendent of Durham Public Schools. “We are committed to working with our employees during this transition.”

District officials said the Chief Financial Officer has also been suspended with pay at this time.

Officials said that they are working to rectify the situation promptly and affected employees will be placed on the “correct step on the 2023-2024 Board approved salary schedule beginning with the next paycheck.”