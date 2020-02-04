Durham school closes for 2 days as flu, other illnesses hit students and staff

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Officials with a charter school in Durham have decided to close for two days after a high number of students were out of school because of the flu and other illnesses.

School leaders with Global Scholars Academy in Durham said 25 percent of their student body has been out sick.

In addition, many of their staff were also out sick, including their head of schools and their managing director.

While some have the flu, others had cold symptoms, sniffles, and high fevers.

With the number of people out, school leaders decided to close Tuesday and Wednesday so crews can thoroughly sanitize the building.

“While that’s not an easy decision to close the school, educating them is what we’re supposed to do and that’s what we’re there for so we wanted to make sure that their well-being was at the forefront of that,” said Dorothy Mitchell, a Global Scholars Academy Board member.

Mitchell said that parents are urged to keep their children home from school if they are sick.

Classes are expected to resume at Global Scholars Academy on Thursday.

