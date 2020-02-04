DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Officials with a charter school in Durham have decided to close for two days after a high number of students were out of school because of the flu and other illnesses.
School leaders with Global Scholars Academy in Durham said 25 percent of their student body has been out sick.
In addition, many of their staff were also out sick, including their head of schools and their managing director.
While some have the flu, others had cold symptoms, sniffles, and high fevers.
With the number of people out, school leaders decided to close Tuesday and Wednesday so crews can thoroughly sanitize the building.
“While that’s not an easy decision to close the school, educating them is what we’re supposed to do and that’s what we’re there for so we wanted to make sure that their well-being was at the forefront of that,” said Dorothy Mitchell, a Global Scholars Academy Board member.
Mitchell said that parents are urged to keep their children home from school if they are sick.
Classes are expected to resume at Global Scholars Academy on Thursday.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Durham County leaders discuss multi-million plan to improve district schools
- ‘World’s Worst Cat’ from NC animal shelter finds a home
- Durham school closes for 2 days as flu, other illnesses hit students and staff
- Video shows Iowa caucus-goer trying to change her vote after learning Pete Buttigieg is gay
- Despite NC surge in 2nd Amendment sanctuaries, group seeks gun laws ‘similar to Virginia’
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now