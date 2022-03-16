DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Emergency water main repair work in Durham has resulted in the closure of a school building and the interruption of water service to some residents, school and city officials said Wednesday.

Crews were sent to the intersection of N. Duke Street at W. Trinity Avenue after a water main busted this morning. They are currently at the scene working to make repairs, Durham Saves Water said in a tweet.

According to city water officials, the water main break and repair work has led to water service issues for residents in the area.

“Crews are working as quickly as they can to restore service. Customers should flush their bathtub’s cold water as services are restored,” officials said.

Because of the break, Durham School of the Arts, a grade 6-12 middle/high school, will be on remote learning today. A Durham Public Schools spokesperson said that water service will be shut off all day at the school, which led to the decision to close the building and have students go online.

Road closures in the area of the repair work may result in bus route delays for other schools, the spokesperson said.

There’s no timetable for when the repair work will be finished.