Durham school leaders work to prevent future incidents after man walks into school, girls’ bathroom

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are looking for a man who trespassed onto school property at the Durham School of the Arts and made inappropriate comments to students in the girl’s bathroom.

Police said shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday, a man entered the school building and walked into the girl’s bathroom. Officers said the man made comments to the students that were sexual in nature.

Officials with Durham Public Schools said no one was hurt and the man was not on campus for very long.

“This is something that’s not ever happened to us in our memory,” said Chip Sudderth, spokesperson for DPS.

Sudderth said they are still working to determine how the man got into the school.

“The vast majority of our schools have outside doors that are locked,” Sudderth said.

Sudderth said all the schools have security entrances that include buzzers, but he said that doesn’t mean all the school doors are locked all the time.

“We have some schools where the students move from building to building, where those doors can’t be locked all of the time, but they need to be monitored and checked,” Sudderth said.

Sudderth said the district will be reviewing their safety measures and protocols and he said they will be working to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

“We have to be vigilant and make sure our students are protected, whether they are inside or outside our schools,” Sudderth said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or any additional information is asked to call Cpl. J. Wagstaff with the Special Victims Unit at 919-560-4440 ext. 29324 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.