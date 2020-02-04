Durham school to close for 2 days for cleaning after 25% of students got sick, missed class

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham school is closing Tuesday and Wednesday so it can be sanitized after a rash of students and staff were out due to illness, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page.

Global Scholars Academy, a K-8 charter school located at 311 Dowd St., announced they would be closed in order “to thoroughly sanitize the building” after around 25-percent of the school’s students “and a high number of staff” were absent due to being sick.

“The health of our scholars and staff is important, therefore, we want to do our best to take measures to safeguard everyone’s well being,” officials wrote in the Facebook post.

The school is expected to reopen on Thursday after the cleaning.

