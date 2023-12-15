DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Some community members in Durham are concerned for their children’s future in the classroom. This comes after a heavily debated state law required school districts to amend its policies impacting LGBTQ+ students.

This state law, known as the Parents’ Bill of Rights, requires local schools to comply. But still, board members said it wasn’t easy to make these changes as parents flooded recent meetings with their qualms.

For many months, Durham residents like Anne Sutkowi-Hemstreet, pleaded with their school board members to make what they believe was the right decision handling the district’s gender and LGBTQ policies.

“We think they could have said ‘no,'” Sutkowi-Hemstreet, the Executive Director of Rainbow Collective for Change, said. “We think they could have said ‘we’re not going to comply with this because we’re going to stand with what’s right for LGBTQ kids.'”

On Thursday night, DPS board members voted to comply with the state law saying “prior to any changes in the name or pronoun used for a student in school records or by school personnel, school personnel must provide notice to the parent of the change.”

The policy change also blocks instruction on sexuality, sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through 4th grade.

“This policy pains me greatly and the stress of this policy has lived in my body since August,” Durham school board Vice Chair Emily Chavez said.

Local opponents believe the policy violates Title IX rights and can be harmful to students who might run into issues when their families are informed.

But in its updated policies, Durham Public Schools emphasizes its plans to support a student’s sexual status and address privacy concerns, while highlighting additional staff training. The goal is ensure an inclusive environment regardless of the change.

“[We’re] trying to bring a draft that is going to be supportive of our students in the best way that we can to mitigate harm,” Durham school board Chair Bettina Umstead said.

Different gender identities or sexual orientations will still be represented in DPS curriculum.

“There are educators who are using this law and policy to justify their discriminatory behaviors,” Sutkowi-Hemstreet said.

DPS leaders also said its schools will develop programs to promote parental involvement. The statewide law goes into effect on the first day of class this January.