DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – In their Thursday meeting, the Durham Board of Education took a mask mandate vote which resulted in a 4-2 vote to keep the mandate in place until April 11. Thereafter, masking for students and staff will be “recommended.”

The new optional masking policy will impact nearly 32,000 students and staff of Durham Public Schools.

Prior to the vote, the board heard a handful of public comments; the majority of which came from parents in favor of ending the mandate. As parents returned to the hallway outside the meeting space, audible cheers and clapping were heard.

Vice-chair of the board, Jovonia Lewis said, “There are many views and opinions on both sides and we need to make our decision based on the same things we’ve been basing it on – safety, science and the metrics. If it’s time to move on, it’s time to move on, but not because everybody else has done it, but because what does the science tells us?”

Following her comments, Lewis said to the board, based on the science, metrics and community input, she is ready to consider what it looks like to have masks as optional.

“I know that we’re all ready to move into a new stage of this pandemic, but COVID keeps changing,” said board chair Bettina Umstead. “We have to be mindful as we continue to navigate this pandemic. We have to continue to revert back, if we need to, to the measures we know will keep students safe.”

Frederick Ravin III voiced his support for going mask optional starting April 4 and an initial vote was taken for that date but ended in a tie.

Members Sears, Ravin, and Lewis voted yes and members Beyer, Umstead, and Valladares voted no. Board member Mike Lee was absent.

A second motion was made with the change in date being after spring break, on April 11.

That was passed with 4 yes votes from Sears, Valladares, Lewis, and Umstead. Ravin III and Lewis both switched to a no vote for the April 11 date.

The board will meet once more on April 7, just days before the April 11 date of lifting the mandate where they could reassess if needed.

The full recording of the board’s Thursday meeting is available online.