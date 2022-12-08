DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools announced on Thursday that it will replace a bus tracking app parents use to keep track of their children.

Here Comes the Bus tracking app will be replaced on January 1 and will be replaced by Parent Portal, school officials said.

The new app is currently available for download and use, according to the district’s transportation service department.

“We have a new, more precise bus app that will give real-time information about where your child’s bus is and when it will arrive,” Joe Harris, the Executive Director of Transportation said. This new app will allow you to track your student immediately and with accuracy.”

The new app can be downloaded here.