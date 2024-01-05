DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham city officials announced Friday that 11 roads will be repaved and get improved bicyclist markings.

The work is set to start this spring on five city-owned roads and six state-owned streets, according to a Durham city news release.

Officials said the new pavement markings will be “based on current conditions and community input.”

Starting later this month, Durham staffers will host public open houses and “pop-up events” to discuss pavement marking changes for streets, the news release said.

“Planners and engineers will attend these events to explain the work, gather feedback, and answer questions,” officials said in the release.

An engineering team for the state-owned streets began data collection in November, and currently are in the traffic analysis and engagement phase.

A separate engineering team will begin their field investigation and traffic analysis for city-owned roads in early 2024.

All construction is anticipated to be completed by November 2024. This project is city-funded through the Capital Improvements Program.

Here is a list of the roads that will be repaved and get new markings:

City-owned Roadways:

Stadium Drive (Horton Street to Carver Street)

Oak Grove Parkway (Wake Forest Highway to Stallings Road)

Woodcroft Parkway (Fayetteville Road to Hope Valley Road)

Crown Parkway (Page Road to Chin Page Road)

Elizabeth Street (Holloway Street to Dowd Street)

State-owned Roadways:

Roxboro Street (Markham Avenue to Lakewood Avenue)

Mangum Street (Markham Avenue to Lakewood Avenue)

Liberty Street (Roxboro Street to Dillard Street)

Dillard Street (East Main Street to Holloway Street)

University Drive (Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard to East Forest Hills Boulevard)

Main Street (Ninth Street to N. Buchanan Boulevard)

A Durham city webpage has more information including staff contacts, project schedule, status updates, and upcoming community engagement meetings.