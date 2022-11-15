DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Thousands more public and affordable housing units are coming to Durham.

Tuesday marked the beginning of that goal as the demolition of Liberty Street Public Housing Apartments occurred.

Liberty Street and 519 East Main Public Housing apartments are being torn down to rebuild a new community that is open to people earning a variety of incomes.

“From a teacher to a person who’s working at minimum wage to someone who’s working up to 80 percent the area median income,” Durham Housing Authority CEO Anthony Scott said.

80 percent income in Durham is roughly $76,000 for a family of four.

“By having a variety of incomes it allows us to be able to better afford the ongoing upkeep and maintenance,” Scott said.

The Housing Authority is first offering the new units to existing public housing residents at the same rate before opening it up to others.

“It has been a long time coming but it’s about to happen right now,” resident John Lindsey said. “I think the transition is going to be great and I’m excited.”

Liberty Street apartments will turn into 72 units in the new Elizabeth Street Apartments.

“This is the first one we are actually tearing down,” Scott said.

It’s just one part of a greater downtown neighborhood plan to add more than 2,500 rentable housing units downtown. Furthermore, the majority of those would come as workforce housing.

“This is a home for our residents, it has been for 50 years we’re going to continue to make it that way,” Scott said.