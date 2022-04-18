DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Police Department responded to another shooting Monday morning in an act it said did not appear to be random.

At approximately 11:42 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Blue Crest Lane and located a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers determined the person shot was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, however, said it did “not appear to be a random incident”.

Durham police did not identify the shooting victim but did say they were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The department is currently investigating and did not release a gender, age range or say if the victim had any known motive at this time.