Durham Sheetz employee tests positive for COVID-19, store will not close

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An employee at a Sheetz convenience store in Durham has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say the store located on 3414 Hillsborough Rd. in Durham will not be closed. The store has undergone daily cleaning and sanitization.

The employee has not worked at the location since July 3, a release said.

All order points and all food service will be temporarily unavailable for a short time as those areas undergo additional cleaning.

