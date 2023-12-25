DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Rescue Mission held a Christmas breakfast Monday for the hundreds of men living at the shelter.

The event was part of a series of festivities for the men, women, and children using the shelter’s services.

Lenny Sutherland, a volunteer coordinator with the shelter, said it was his fourth year leading the Christmas events. He said it was an especially important project for him because he used to live at the Durham Rescue Mission himself.

“I remember how special I felt that Christmas morning, getting a gift. The first gift I got was a Bible, it’s from the Carter family. I don’t even know who they were,” said Sutherland.

Volunteers from the Durham Rescue Mission and the organization Jewish For Good prepared the breakfast buffet that included sausage, eggs, and pancakes. Shelter residents enjoyed their meals in between gift distribution.

“I think people really appreciate a nice breakfast on Christmas. I also think it’s great to involve the family, the kids, and teach them a little bit about giving back,” said Jennifer Graver, one of the lead volunteers from Jewish For Good.

Members of the Triangle community donated more than 400 presents so that each man living in the shelter had a gift to unwrap on Christmas morning.