DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Rescue Mission CEO Rob Tart said their objective is simple: to provide.

Since 1974, Tart said the Durham Rescue Mission has continued to provide basic food, shelter and clothing to homeless men and women in the Triangle. Throughout the years, Tart said they have seen the number of people they serve grow. However, recently, he said that number has grown significantly.

“They’re coming in and they’re not always leaving as fast as they once were,” said Tart. “What’s happened in the last few years has been phenomenal.”

Tart said many of the people who come to them will go through the shelter’s Victory Program. The one-year program not only teaches valuable skills, but it also helps individuals find a job to get back on their feet.

Finding a job is not always the challenge, but Tart said many people are struggling while dealing with higher costs of things including food and rent.

“Even though we’re able to get our clients a job, we’re able to give them skills and get some control… it’s just getting more difficult for people to leave the Rescue Mission,” said Tart.

Tart said they’ve seen their largest growth of homelessness among women. Since last fall, he said the number of women needing services at the Mission grew by 30 percent. In addition, he said the number of children at the shelter has also grown. Tart said the Mission has had to transform space to add additional daycare services.

In addition to rising numbers, Tart said they have also seen a higher level of addiction.

“In my first 25 years here at the Rescue Mission, I can count on one hand, surely no more than two, how many times we’ve had an actual overdose here at the Mission,” said Tart. “During the time of the pandemic we’ve had 33.”

Tart believes the rise in addiction may be connected to the mental health challenges that many people experienced during the pandemic. He said social distancing only enhanced some of those issues.

Donnie Smith, who came to the Durham Rescue Mission two years ago after struggling with PTSD, said he was able to save more than two dozen people from an overdose at the shelter. After seven months, the former fighter and EMT said he got a job there and has continued to use his skills as a first responder to help people.

“It’s helped me encourage a lot of people that have been there,” said Smith. “I guess God was telling me I wasn’t done doing it yet.”

While Smith and others continue to help people in need, the Durham Rescue Mission has faced additional challenges.

“We saw this coming, which is why we tried to build this other dorm,” said Tart who referenced the building sitting near E. Main Street and N. Alston Avenue.

Tart said they had planned to open additional housing that would add 64 new beds.

“The building is paid for, we have the money to pay for the rest of construction, but we just can’t get the parts,” said Tart.

Tart said they had hoped to open the dorm sometime in November before the winter. With supply chain issues, Tart said the additional housing may not be completed until February.

Not only is it frustrating, but Tart said a cold night could put them in a tough position.

“If we get some snow or some bad weather, we’re going to have 30 people show up on a night and we have to put them somewhere,” said Tart.

Despite the challenges, Tart and others at the Durham Rescue Mission continue to help and offer a place for people in need to go to.

For Smith, he said the Mission gave him a second chance that he wishes others could also have.

“I just look forward to being able to give people a chance just like the Mission gave me.”