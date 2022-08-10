DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office announced nearly 500 traffic citations have been given since April.

Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead released the statistics from April to June. Since then, the following citations have been given:

389 speeding tickets

36 driving without a license

33 driving while license revoked

25 seat belt violations

71 other violations

“We are thankful for the Governor’s Highway Safety Program Grant helping us supplement the terrific work being done by our Traffic Unit,” said Sheriff Birkhead. “We feel our increased traffic enforcement efforts will continue making a significant difference making drivers, passengers, and pedestrians safe.”

To learn more about DCSO’s recipient of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program Grant, click here.