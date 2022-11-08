DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The main race up for a decision in Durham is who will serve as the next sheriff.

Unlike many other races on the ballot, there is no Republican running.

Incumbent Sheriff Clarence Birkhead, a Democrat, is up against Maria Jocys, who is running as an unaffiliated candidate.

Outside of this race for sheriff, three bond referenda will also be decided on Election Day.

The bonds, if approved, would allocate more than $550 million to improve and expand schooling facilities as well as provide direct funding for projects at the North Carolina Museum of Life and Science and Durham Technical Community College.

