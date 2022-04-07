DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – In the City of Durham, there have been 182 shootings since Jan. 1, according to data from the Durham Police Department.

That’s an average of two shooting incidents per day.

The number of people shot is up as 60 people have been shot so far this year, which is up from the 53 shot in 2021. Also, homicides are up as 10 people have died so far this year in Durham, which is up from the 7 people killed this time last year.

In an effort to curb the gun violence, Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead will be holding a gun buyback event on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at two locations, which are Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and the Durham County Stadium.

“We have too many guns in our neighborhoods,” Birkhead said. “We need to try everything. Certainly, the purpose of the gun buyback is to get the guns off the street.”

The county will be buying long guns for $100, handguns for $150, and assault rifles for $200.

CBS 17 asked Birkhead if he thinks those who have a history with the justice system are likely to give up their firearms.

“A lot of the conversations I’ve had have been with justice-involved individuals,” Birkhead said. “To some, $100, $150, and $200 is enough encouragement to give up some of the guns.”

Birkhead said the guns they get will be checked to make sure none are stolen and if they are, they will be returned to their rightful owner.

He said he is hoping to get as many guns as possible.

“If we get two guns, that is two less guns that could end up on our streets in the hands of someone who has committed to do wrong, and that will be a success,” Birkhead said.

Once all of the guns are checked and processed, Birkhead said the guns will be destroyed.