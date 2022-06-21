DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The East End Connector project in Durham is almost finished.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday on Twitter that signs with new names and exit numbers are being installed.

The project that connects state Route 147 and U.S. Route 70 and links Interstates 85 and 40 east of downtown Durham is expected to be completed this summer.

The sheriff’s office is reminding people that the exit numbers on the Durham Freeway will change between Briggs Avenue and its northwestern terminus at I-85.

And what has been state Route 147 between Briggs Avenue and I-40 will instead be renamed Interstate 885.

The highway south of the I-40 interchange now identified as toll Route 147 will be renamed toll Route 885.