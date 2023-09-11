DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A heavy police presence was seen at Northern High School Monday morning. In a brief press conference, Durham Schools Superintendent Dr. Pascal Mubenga and Sheriff Clarence Birkhead declined to clearly state what had taken place.

Dr. Mubenga said an incident involving “probably three or four of our students” took place at about 10:55 a.m. causing a lockdown of the school.

Sheriff Birkhead did elaborate some to say that school resource officers worked quickly to “neutralize the threat.” He also said “those who unfortunately suffered injury have been transported to a local hospital for treatment,” but did not say how many.

As questions were asked after their remarks, Birkhead did say a weapon was used, calling it “an instrument that resembled a knife.”

“We do know that one individual suffered what appeared to be an injury consistent with a knife wound,” he added. He declined to answer if any more students were taken to the hospital.

Some students were apprehended and taken in for questioning. The sheriff and superintendent both emphasized that the investigation is ongoing.

Dr. Mubenga added that counselors are available on campus Monday and more will be available on Tuesday. “There’s trauma and our students need support,” he said.

After four calls to law enforcement were made to respond to Northern High School last week, CBS 17 asked the superintendent what’s being done to assure parents and students that the school is safe?

“We really want to make sure we are reinforcing those good behaviors. We have a really good handbook that pretty much speaks to those behaviors and our good schools and our principals are fully aware they need to bring students to the gymnasium or the auditoriums to really lay down those expectations,” Dr. Mubenga said.

“All I can tell to our parents is we are doing our due diligence to making sure that we are reinforcing those rules and making sure we are communicating with our students as we’re building those relationships,” he added.