DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham County Sheriff’s office is searching for man they say has several outstanding warrants.

Durham County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office said Joshua Alonzo Writz of Durham has outstanding arrest warrants for charges of breaking and entering along with larceny.

Writz was described as a 41-year-old white man. Photos posted by the sheriff’s office showed he was slender and bald. DCSO said Writz is known to drive a 1998 to 2002 white Honda Accord. Photos show it had a small sunroof.

Anyone with information about Writz’s whereabouts is asked to contact DCSO investigators at 919-560-0880 or crimetips@durhamsheriff.org . You can also contact Durham Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.