DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The first day of Durham Public Schools is less than a week away. Tuesday night, Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead took part in a conversation with a psychologist and a School Resource Officer supervisor about keeping children safe this year.

The conversation touched on everything from the importance of monitoring children’s social media accounts to tips for easing children’s anxiety ahead of the new year and the role of SROs.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office has SROs in all public middle and high schools in Durham.

“Our SROs are there to be a resource to our students and our faculty and staff,” Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said. “We’re not there to be the heavy hand, we really want to build relationships with our young people.”

Birkhead said the department is short nine out of 29 SROs for the upcoming school year. He said if the spots aren’t filled officers will have to rotate between high schools and off duty officers might also have to step in.

“When we need to, we’ll shift those resources around, like I said, but we’re recruiting and I think we’ll be ok,” Birkhead said.

Lamonica Coleman’s daughter is going into 10th grade.

“It hasn’t become a realization yet, but I believe we’re excited about the beginning of the school year,” she said.

Her daughter was anxious at times last year, after a threat was made at another Durham public school.

“There was a bit of anxiety with her in school and her siblings teaching school, so once we got through that as a family and navigate that situation, the best thing for us to do is just keep open and keep the lines of communications open with one another because it can be very scary,” Coleman said.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said three students were charged last year in three separate incidents of communicating threats to schools. The students were given juvenile petitions and diverted to community resources, the spokesperson said.

Felicia Gibson is a psychologist with Center for Child and Family Health. She said one of the biggest things parents can do before school begins is talk to your child about how they feel going into the new school year.

“I think having those conversations with your kids and really helping them prepare for school, getting them to know where they’re gonna be, who they’re gonna be with, who their teachers are, who they can go to in their school for support, is really gonna be the greatest way to kind of kickstart the year,” Gibson said.

She said it could help to bring up the conversation in a natural way like while school supply shopping.

Gibson said when it comes to having difficult conversations with children to focus on the “three Cs,” which are calm, connect, and correct.

First, make sure you are calm and that your child is calm enough to talk. Next, connect with them, and validate that what they’re going through is difficult, whether it be being bullying or anxiety. Lastly, correct the situation. She said this is where you figure out how to help your child move forward.

There will be a school safety summit next month with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office, Durham Public Schools, and families.