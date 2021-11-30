Durham sheriff to spend state grant money on new traffic unit, dash cameras

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead says his department will use a state grant to fund a new traffic unit that he hopes will make roads safer.

Birkhead said Tuesday in a statement that the money from the Governor’s Highway Safety Program will go toward creating the three-person unit and purchasing both equipment to track vehicle speeds and in-car cameras.

It was not immediately known how much money the department is receiving. Birkhead said in August that it would apply for $1.1 million.

Among the aims he listed for the unit:

High visibility highway traffic safety enforcement

Attending traffic court

Highway traffic safety training

Highway traffic safety and outreach events

Birkhead says Durham County had the fifth-most speed-related crashes, the fifth-most crashes involving young drivers, and the fourth-most pedestrian crashes.

He says increased traffic enforcement has already resulted in fewer crashes on two of the county’s most dangerous roads — U.S. 501 and Mineral Springs Road, pointing to a 40 percent drop in crashes on that U.S. highway.