DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead is offering up to $200 per firearm as part of a gun buyback program.

Back in April, almost 100 firearms were turned in and taken off the streets.

“I was pleased to see our community turn out in great numbers as cars were lined up and down the block outside both Mount Vernon Baptist Church and outside Durham County Stadium before the event started,” Sheriff Birkhead said.

This Saturday, the sheriff’s office will hold a gun buyback at two sites in Durham starting at 9:30 a.m. The sheriff’s office said any working gun may be turned in with no questions asked:

Locations:

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 1007 South Roxboro Street

Durham County Stadium, Wisteria Ave (visitor side parking lot)

Guns need to be unloaded and laying in plain view in your vehicle. Law enforcement on site will give further instructions when you arrive.

Visa Gift Cards will be given for working:

Long Gun – $100

Handgun – $150

Assault Rifle – $200

It may be a good idea to show up early. The sheriff’s office said they ran out of gift cards during their April buyback event.

“This is a good problem to have. I look forward to continuing to work with community partners including Judge Pat Evans to get guns off our streets and away from the hands of criminals,” Birkhead said.