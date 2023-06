The nine newest detention officers with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office. (Durham County Sheriff’s Office)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office presented its new class of detention officers– and they are looking for more.

Nine new cadets are now certified detention center officers in Durham County.

The sheriff’s office has more opportunities available for deputy sheriffs, detention officers and civilian openings too.

Depending on the role, there can be a bonus of up to $6,000.

