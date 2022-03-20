DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that occurred near the city’s veterans hospital just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Douglas and Pratt Streets and confirmed they were investigating a stabbing to a CBS 17 crew on-scene. However, they did not give any further details.

The intersection is right next to Hock Plaza, which is one block away from the Durham Veteran’s Hospital and Duke University Hospital.

No additional information was available Saturday morning.

This story will be updated.