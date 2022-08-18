DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham ministry is collecting hundreds of shoes for children as they head back to school.

RNS Sports founder Sherard Johnson says he started “Project 300” a few years ago when he was teaching at a Durham middle school and saw kids who didn’t have proper shoes.

He says this year, they’ve received donations from churches, law firms, hospitals and people across the community and they’re working to bring in more shoes by Friday’s deadline.

The goal, Johnson says, is to make sure every kid is ready and confident when they walk into the classroom.

“To see how thankful those families are and to see how thankful those kids are, it’s indescribable,” Johnson said.

The sneaker distribution event is Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Rogers Herr Middle School in Durham. If you’re interested in donating, reach out to Johnson at sherardjohnson@gmail.com or visit the RNS Sports website