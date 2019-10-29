Durham shoe store robbed by man with syringe who threatened to give employee HIV, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham shoe store was robbed Monday evening by a man who threatened to give an employee HIV by stabbing them with a syringe, according to police.

The armed robbery occurred at the New Balance store on Fayetteville Road at around 7 p.m., police said.

An employee told police that they saw a man stuffing merchandise into a bag and when they approached him, the man pulled out a syringe and said he would give them HIV if they tried to stop him.

The man then ran off with a bag full of merchandise.

No one was injured. Police do not have a suspect at this time.

