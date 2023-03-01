DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Duke University study found a disparity in the Durham Police Department’s response to fatal vs. non-fatal shootings.

According to the study, Durham Police made an arrest in 46% of fatal shootings and 16% of non-fatal shootings between 2017-2021.

The study’s co-author and Professor Emeritus of Public Policy at Duke University Philip Cook said the gap is similar to other cities he’s studied. He said homicide detectives typically have more time and resources.

“The detectives who investigate homicides have lighter case loads and they can get access, better access, to their colleagues and to the laboratory services and so forth,” Cook said. ” Overall, the result is that in homicides there’s more evidence collected there’s often a greater commitment to stay with the investigation as long as required.”

He believes more arrests in non-fatal shootings could help reduce crime.

“Treat non-fatal shootings for what they are, which is an opportunity to solve a case that could easily have been a homicide, it could easily have been a killing, and to arrest somebody that was willing to shoot someone else with that possibility in mind,” Cook said.

Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews asked Duke to do the study. She said the department recently reorganized its Criminal Investigations Division to give higher priority to non-fatal shooting cases.

Cook said whether a victim lives or dies in a shooting is largely a matter of chance.

Gerald Robinson knows this first-hand. He said his grandson Wahid Downey was shot multiple times and seriously injured in February 2022.

Then seven months later in September, he said his grandson was shot and killed on the same block. He was 18 years old.

“I miss him, I truly miss him,” Robinson said. “It’s been a hard road, you know, ’cause when you kill a family member it kills the family also because family is a unit.”

Durham police did arrest one of multiple suspects in the February 2022 shooting. They have not announced an arrest in the murder.

He hopes the person who killed his grandson will be held accountable.

“That would make my heart feel content, I feel content once I know that whomever did this is away and out of society for right now,” Robinson said.

Cook said that Durham’s fatal shooting arrest rate is pretty similar to the national average. As for non-fatal shootings, he said because of the way data is tracked there really is no national benchmark to compare it to.

The report also looks at convictions. Cook said he believes making an arrest without a conviction does not accomplish prevention goals.

He said while 16% of non-fatal shootings resulted in arrests, only 11% were an arrest with a prosecution following it.

“So the situation in some ways is even more dire than it may appear,” Cook said.

Durham District Attorney Satana Deberry said her office hopes the report spurs ongoing collaboration and transparency to prevent tragedies from occurring.