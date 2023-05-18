DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department presented its 2023 First Quarter Crime Report to the City Council on Thursday.

There were 224 shootings from January through March, a 24 percent increase compared to last year’s first quarter.

Chief Patrice Andrews says ShotSpotter played a part.

“I think it’s looking at the context,” Andrews said. “What does it say? While we’re not where we want to be with our homicides, are we clearing those cases? Are we getting some justice?”

Overall, violent crime went down by 11 percent when compared to the first quarter of last year. However, there were three more homicides.

Another area of concern, juvenile criminal offenses are on the rise. Youth committed 113 crimes compared to 28 in the first few months of 2022.

“It’s giving our kids something to do,” Andrews said. “It’s providing them with maybe something that they’re not receiving at home, but it’s also being able to address what’s happening at home.”

According to the first quarter crime report, Durham police solved over 78 percent of first-quarter homicides.

Other key numbers to note from the crime report, cases of rape increased almost 39 percent, while motor vehicle thefts surged almost 60 percent.

A February shooting near Hillside High School killed one Durham teenager and hurt another.

“It’s sad,” Brianna Walker, the victim’s mother, said. “That’s my child. It’s not just another shooting in Durham. Not that I’m the only mother that feels like that, but it’s how I feel.”

Just over two months later, another Durham 17-year-old died after being shot near Carter Avenue.

“It’s like he didn’t even exist,” Ezanda Pettiford, the victim’s grandmother, said. “He was more than that. Much more.”

That’s just a pair of the city’s shooting incidents this year.