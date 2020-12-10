Durham shooting leaves 1 person dead, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after they say one person was shot and later died after being taken to the hospital.
Police say a call in reference to a shooting came in around 9:46 p.m. for the incident that happened at 3011 Fayetteville St.
An initial investigation revealed that a person was shot “in their side”. That person was then taken to the hospital where police say they later died.
Police have not said what led up to the shooting. No one has been arrested in the shooting.
This story will be updated.
