Durham shooting leaves man with serious injuries, police say

Durham County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after they say a man was shot Friday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened near Umstead and Dawkins streets.

An adult male was found and taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police say.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories

Verizon Brings 5G Technology to Raleigh

Verizon 5G Technology