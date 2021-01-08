Durham shooting leaves man with serious injuries, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after they say a man was shot Friday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened near Umstead and Dawkins streets.

An adult male was found and taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police say.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.