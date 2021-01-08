Durham shooting leaves man with serious injuries, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after they say a man was shot Friday afternoon.
Police say the shooting happened near Umstead and Dawkins streets.
An adult male was found and taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police say.
Police have not said what led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
- Biden says Trump not attending inauguration is a ‘good thing’, VP Pence ‘welcome to come’
- Obama, Bush, and Clinton will attend Biden’s inauguration
- FBI searches offices, homes of Tennessee Republican lawmakers
- Some people are out of their jobs after images of them at Capitol riots appear online
- Why COVID-19 vaccine clinics in NC operate differently depending on where live
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now