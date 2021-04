DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating after two men were shot Monday evening.

Police said the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. along the 500 block of Gray Avenue. Two men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The area of the shooting is in northeast downtown Durham, just off North Elizabeth Street.

“This is an active investigation and there are no further details available at this time,” police said in a tweet.