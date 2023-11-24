DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Durham are working to piece together events that led to a person being shot and a car wrecking into a school on Thanksgiving night.

Just after 11 p.m. on Thursday, the Durham Police Department said officers initially responded to a “disturbance with a weapon” in the area of 1200 Broad Street. However, upon arrival, an unoccupied white Dodge Charger was found and had crashed into a portion of the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics.

Due to the hour and holiday break, no students or staff were on campus.

Shortly after finding the car, a Durham fire crew was on scene and was approached by a victim with a gunshot wound to the arm. EMS responded and the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police added.

Damage left after a Dodge Charger slammed into the NC School of Science and Mathematics in Durham. (Walter Dozier/CBS 17)

Police said the damage to the structure is minimal and that the shooting is not believed to be random.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.