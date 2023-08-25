DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – On Thursday evening, 62-year-old Maverick D. Tatum was killed in a shooting on Ashe Street in Durham. The incident came just hours after the city’s police chief announced the number of people shot declined during the first half of 2023.

“I think a shooting that does not end up in someone being shot, we’ve just been very fortunate,” Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews said. “When someone shoots a firearm, there’s an intention there to inflict injury or death.”

But in the quarterly crime report presented to the City Council on Thursday afternoon, the number of shooting incidents increased by 20% from January through June (466 shootings) compared to the same time period last year (387 shootings).

“Fifty of those we received from ShotSpotter alerts,” Andrews said.

While the number of people shot in Durham decreased from 122 last year to 92 this year, the number of fatal shootings stayed the same with exactly 20.

“We have people that are walking around and carrying multiple firearms that are involved in these incidents,” Andrews said to members of the council.

Bull City United, a group that aims to stop shootings and killings in the city, also released its annual report.

Within the combined target areas, a total of 37 shootings took place from July 2022 through June of this year. The Cornwallis target area saw the most incidents.

Organization leader Krystal Harris said she’s seeing younger people committing the crimes with younger victims.

“That’s our goal is to decrease the shootings in Durham, but I feel like we need to be able to see the impact of how are we shifting those on our caseloads, how are we getting them from committing crimes to now they are productive citizens in our community,” the Durham County Director of Community Intervention and Support Services said.